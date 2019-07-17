U.S. government report on housing finance reform is ‘essentially done’: regulator



FILE PHOTO: Mark Calabria, Director-Designate, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, testifies during a nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2019. Courtesy Joy Holder/U.S. Senate Photographic Studio/Handout via REUTERS

July 17, 2019

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration’s report on overhauling the country’s housing market is “essentially done” and could be released in late August or September, the head of the U.S. housing finance regulator told Reuters in an interview Wednesday.

Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also said his hope is that mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will either exit or be close to exiting from government conservatorship when his term expires in 2024.

