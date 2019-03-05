U.S. government posts $9 billion surplus in January



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. federal government posted a $9 billion surplus in January, according to data released on Tuesday by the Treasury Department.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $25 billion surplus for the month.

The Treasury said federal spending in January was $331 billion, up 6 percent from the same month in 2018, while receipts were $340 billion, down 6 percent compared to January 2018.

The deficit for the fiscal year to date was $310 billion, compared with $176 billion in the comparable period the year earlier.

When adjusted for calendar effects, the budget was in balance in January 2019, compared with a $30 billion surplus the prior year.

(Reporting by Andrea Ricci)