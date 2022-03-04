Trending

U.S. funding stress metric rises again

Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

March 4, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – A closely-watching gauge of funding stress in global financial markets rose on Friday to its highest levels since around mid-2020, as the conflict in Ukraine continue to ripple out.

The gap between the U.S three-month forward rate agreement and the three-month overnight index swap rate, a funding stress indicator, rose to around 25.5 basis points in London trade from 23.7 bps on Thursday.

That was its highest level since May 2020, surpassing a peak hit the previous session. A higher spread reflects rising interbank lending risk or banks hoarding up U.S. dollars.

The FRA-OIS spread measures the difference between the three-month Libor or the inter-bank lending rate and the overnight index rate, or the effective fed funds rate — the risk-free rate set by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE