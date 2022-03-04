U.S. funding stress metric rises again



Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

March 4, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – A closely-watching gauge of funding stress in global financial markets rose on Friday to its highest levels since around mid-2020, as the conflict in Ukraine continue to ripple out.

The gap between the U.S three-month forward rate agreement and the three-month overnight index swap rate, a funding stress indicator, rose to around 25.5 basis points in London trade from 23.7 bps on Thursday.

That was its highest level since May 2020, surpassing a peak hit the previous session. A higher spread reflects rising interbank lending risk or banks hoarding up U.S. dollars.

The FRA-OIS spread measures the difference between the three-month Libor or the inter-bank lending rate and the overnight index rate, or the effective fed funds rate — the risk-free rate set by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)