U.S. FTC to review Microsoft deal for Activision – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

February 1, 2022

(Reuters) – An antitrust review of Microsoft Corp’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc will be handled by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC will oversee the investigation into whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

Microsoft, Activision and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)