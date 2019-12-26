U.S. Fed buys $825 million of mortgage bonds, sells none



FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

December 26, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve bought $825 million of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, compared with $1.806 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae <FNMA.OB>,

Freddie Mac <FMCC.OB> or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold $200 million the prior week.

