U.S. Fed buys $1.8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none



FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

November 14, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve bought $1.754 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, compared with $828 million purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae <FNMA.OB>,

Freddie Mac <FMCC.OB> or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.