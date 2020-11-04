U.S. FDA staff says effectiveness data to support approval of Biogen Alzheimer’s drug



FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug was found effective enough in a large trial to support approval, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel said on Wednesday, boosting the chances of a swift approval of the drug.

As a next step to a regulatory approval, the drug will be reviewed by FDA’s independent experts in a meeting on Friday that will make recommendations to the agency.

A final decision on the drug, jointly developed with Japan’s Eisai Co Ltd, is due by March 2021.

