U.S. FCC calls June T-Mobile network outage ‘a failure’



FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

October 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday a June nationwide T-Mobile outage was a “failure” and said the company did not follow several established network reliability best practices that it could have.

The June 15 outage on T-Mobile’s U.S. wireless networks lasted over 12 hours, disrupting calling and texting services nationwide and access to data service in some areas, the FCC said, adding at least 41% of all calls on T-Mobile’s network failed during the outage. T-Mobile did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)