U.S. farmers back President Trump admit trade woes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 PM PT — Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Many American farmers are reaffirming their support for President Trump’s policy towards China and are calling for a trade deal that’s free and fair. A series of recent reports by the USDA found up to 80 percent of farmers were affected by the China-U.S trade dispute this year, but only a third of the respondents saw their revenue drop by over 20 percent.

The president said he hopes to deliver a trade deal with China in the coming weeks.

“Were moving along with a deal with China,” stated President Trump. “China wants to make the deal very much.”

The USDA said China was buying $20 billion worth of U.S. farming products between 2012 and 2017. Last year, the figure dropped to just below $10 billion. The Trump administration gave farmers $12 billion in subsidies last year to make up for the losses.

Several months ago, Beijing cut its imports of U.S. soybeans by 75 percent. They hoped to decimate farmers in red states and erode support for President Trump – but farmers said China’s effort failed.

“I don’t think we’ll have too bad a year, all in all,” stated Iowa farmer Don Swanson. “We’ll be off a little bit, but nothing that we can’t deal with.”

Recent polls reported the majority of farmers still support President Trump going into the 2020 electoral cycle, despite the uncertainty inflicted by tensions with China. Farmers said they are confident the Trump administration will reach a deal with China to resume and increase its purchases of American agricultural products.

“We’re really good at growing corn and soybeans here in Iowa,” said Swanson. “We grow way more than we need and we’re hopeful that we have a market for them.”

Many farmers are also skeptical of the Democrat Party and the Washington establishment in general. They believe President Trump is the first president in decades who has taken practical steps to address the problems facing the agricultural sector.

The president has already reached trade deals to boost farming exports to Japan and South Korea. He has also moved to deregulate the bio-fuel market, which is a massive consumer of crops.

Farmers are calling on Congress to stop playing politics and get on with the president’s reforms.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be taken care of in Washington that don’t include impeachment — we sent them there to do work,” stated Iowa farmer Dave Walton. “I wish they would either quickly resolve this (or) drop it and move on.”

Polls suggested 44 percent of farmers expect the American economy and their businesses to improve in the coming three years. However, only 14 percent are expecting a positive change a year from now as China related risks and Washington politics remain a concern.