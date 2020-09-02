U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in July



September 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in July as the manufacturing sector continues to steadily recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday factory orders rose 6.4% after a similar gain in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders increasing 6.0% in July.

