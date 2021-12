FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

December 7, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division reaffirmed on Tuesday cooperation with the European Commission, with the three agencies saying that the development of digital economy means any competition assessment must now consider new factors.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)