U.S. envoy says looking forward to broad discussion with Iraqi government in near future

January 29, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The United States hopes to begin broad discussions with the Iraqi government in the near future, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey told Reuters on Wednesday, after U.S.-led coalition operations have been on pause in the Middle East country.

Jeffrey also said the United States supports a possible role by NATO in Iraq and Syria.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra)