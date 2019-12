U.S. envoy Biegun urges North Korea to respond to calls for talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun pictured here attending as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in New York, U.S. September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun pictured here attending as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in New York, U.S. September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

December 16, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, called on Pyongyang to return its offer of talks, saying Washington is willing to discuss “all issues of interest”

Biegun, speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, said the United States did not have a “deadline” but wanted to reopen negotiations.

“It is time for us to do our jobs. Let’s get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us,” Biegun said.

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

