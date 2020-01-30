Assault on Syria’s Idlib pushes 700,000 to flee in potential ‘international crisis’: U.S. envoy



FILE PHOTO: James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria, addresses the media in Geneva, Switzerland October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo FILE PHOTO: James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria, addresses the media in Geneva, Switzerland October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

January 30, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – An assault on rebel-held northwest Syria by government forces in recent days has pushed some 700,000 people to flee toward the Turkish border, raising the specter of an international crisis, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Backed by Russian air power, government forces have rapidly advanced on Idlib since last week, upending an area where millions have taken refugee since the start of Syria’s nearly nine-year war.

Jeffrey told a news briefing that Syrian government and Russian warplanes had hit Idlib with 200 air strikes “mainly against civilians” in the past three days.

He said the assault had set “700,000 people who are already internally displaced on the move once again toward the Turkish border, which will then create an international crisis”.

Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting jihadist militants who have stepped up attacks on civilians in Aleppo, but rights groups and rescue workers say air strikes have demolished hospitals, schools and hit other civilian areas.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara was losing patience with the Idlib assault and would retaliate against any attack on its 12 observation posts in the area.

Turkey already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears millions more could soon cross the frontier.

(Reporting by Beirut bureau; Editing by Jon Boyle and Alison Williams)