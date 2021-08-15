U.S. Embassy in Kabul warns of worsening security at airport amid evacuation



FILE PHOTO: General view of the consular section at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: General view of the consular section at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

August 15, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert on Sunday that the security situation in the Afghan capital was changing quickly, including at the airport, where there were reports of gunfire as U.S. troops aid an evacuation of most U.S. personnel.

“There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)