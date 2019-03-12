U.S. EIA cuts 2019 world oil demand growth forecast



FILE PHOTO - Pipes carry oil and water that has been separated at a production facility owned by Parsley Energy in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas U.S. August 23, 2018. Picture taken August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2019 world oil demand growth forecast by 40,000 barrels per day to 1.45 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2020 by 20,000 bpd to 1.46 million bpd.

