FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera gives a speech at the Congress building in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera gives a speech at the Congress building in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

October 7, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The U.S. economy is clearly entering a period of deceleration, Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday.

Herrera was speaking at an event in Mexico City.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)