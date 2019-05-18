U.S. drug czar heads to china to verify if country is combating fentanyl trafficking

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

The U.S. drug czar is planning a trip to China later in the year, to ensure the country is enforcing its new laws and regulations on fentanyl production.

James Carroll announced Friday he will head to the communist nation, to make sure it’s living up to its promises.

Last month China announced it would regulate all fentanyl-related drugs as a controlled substance, amid pressure from Washington.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroine, and is a driving cause behind the nation’s over-dose epidemic.

Caroll explained at a House hearing back in March, that while the substance is often manufactured in China, it’s typically shipped to Mexico,before being smuggled across the U.S. southern border.

According to the CDC, fentanyl accounted for close to 40% of the nearly 70,000 overdose deaths in 2017, one of the deadliest years on record.

The president declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency in an effort to address the deadly crisis.