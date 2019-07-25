U.S. DOJ in talks with states to win support for T-Mobile, Sprint merger: WSJ



A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 25, 2019

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O> and Sprint Corp <S.N> to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and the companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc <VZ.N> and AT&T Inc <T.N>.

T-Mobile on Thursday added more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts’ estimates in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)