U.S. diplomat’s wife charged over death of British teen Harry Dunn

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:37 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

Authorities in the U.K. have charged the wife of an American official over a crash that killed a British teenager earlier this year. In August, Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who was riding a motorcycle.

She has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said it has now started extradition proceedings.

Sacoolas’ lawyer said she won’t return to the U.K. voluntarily. She claimed diplomatic immunity and left the country in the aftermath of the incident.

The victim’s family said they’re relieved she’s finally been charged.

“We feel we’ve taken a huge step in the start of achieving the promise to Harry that we made. (We promised) him the night that we lost him that we would seek justice, thinking it was going to be really easy, knowing the circumstances that night as we did. We had no idea it was going to be this hard and take that long, but we really do feel it’s one huge step towards that promise to Harry.“

– Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn