U.S. Diplomats warn airliners of new threats from flying over Persian Gulf

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:15 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

The U.S. issues a warning for airlines who flying over the Persian Gulf.

In a statement Saturday, U.S. diplomats claimed commercial airlines will be at an increased risk while flying over the Persian sea, adding American planes may be misidentified, and possibly attacked by the Iranian military.

This comes amid rising tensions with Iran, after the White House sent warships and bombers to the region in response to recent escalation.

The Middle Eastern nation of Bahrain has also issued similar warnings to its citizens against traveling to Iraq and Iran.

In an announcement Saturday, the country’s foreign ministry urged all citizens to leave both countries, due to the “unstable situation in the region, and recent escalations and threats against security and stability.”

This move comes after Washington, D.C. withdrew all non-emergency personnel from sites in Iraq earlier this week. On Saturday, the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the country is in a “full intelligence war with the U.S.”

Both the United States and the Netherlands have also suspended military operations in Iraq.