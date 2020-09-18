U.S. details up to $14 billion in new aid for farmers



CHICAGO (Reuters) – The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday announced details of a second round of COVID-19 aid for farmers, which will pay up to $14 billion to growers of major crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat.

The package, which will largely be funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation, also includes money for growers of specialty crops as well as dairy, livestock and poultry farmers.

USDA also said that up to $100 million in aid for tobacco farmers will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

