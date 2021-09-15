U.S. denies Crystallex request for Citgo shares; will reassess in 2022



September 15, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday denied a request by Canadian gold miner Crystallex to receive shares in Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp as partial payment for debt, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) told Crystallex the State Department had determined such a sale would be inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy interests, but that Washington would reassess these considerations during the first half of 2022.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York)