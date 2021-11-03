U.S. Democrats’ plan boosts EV tax credit eligibility to pricier trucks, SUVs



FILE PHOTO: Electric cars sit charging in a parking garage at the University of California, Irvine January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Electric cars sit charging in a parking garage at the University of California, Irvine January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

November 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Democrats released a revised bill on Wednesday that expands a proposed tax credit of up to $12,500 for electric vehicles to slightly pricier vehicles, while lowering income limits for eligible buyers.

The bill revises pricing for vehicles eligible for the credit: vans, sport utility vehicles and trucks up to $80,000 are eligible, while sedans remain at $55,000 as they were under the prior version.

The earlier version capped credits at $64,000 for vans, $69,000 for SUVs and $74,000 for pickup trucks.

The new proposal limits the full EV tax credit for individual taxpayers reporting adjusted gross incomes of $250,000 or $500,000 for joint filers, down from $400,000 for individual filers and $800,000 for joint filers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)