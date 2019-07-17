U.S. Democrat urges USTR to respond to proposals on U.S.-Mexico: Canada trade deal



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "The President's 2019 Trade Policy Agenda and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "The President's 2019 Trade Policy Agenda and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

July 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday urged U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to provide “comprehensive and constructive” responses to Democrats’ proposals to ensure their support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Committee chairman Richard Neal issued the statement after a group of Democrats met with Lighthizer to discuss environmental concerns, reflecting apparent frustration about the Trump administration’s failure to respond to the Democratic proposals.

“The group has now laid out comprehensive concerns and constructive proposals in three of the four issue areas in its negotiating mandate: access to medicines, labor, and the environment. We look forward to similarly comprehensive and constructive responses from Ambassador Lighthizer. Progress will only come from each side working to meet the other,” he said.

(This story corrects first name of lawmaker to Richard, not Robert in 2nd paragraph).

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)