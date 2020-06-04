Trending

U.S. delivers second wave of ventilators to Russia

US soldiers unload medical aid from the United States, including ventilators as a donation to help the country tackle the coronavirus outbreak, after a US airforce plane landed at Vnukovo International Airport outside in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:17 AM PT — Thursday, June 4, 2020

The U.S. has donated another 150 ventilators to Russia in an effort to help the country battle the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A second delivery made its way to Moscow Thursday as part of a $5.6 million humanitarian effort by the U.S.

The deal stems from Russian President Vladimir Putin reaching out to President Trump for help after Russia sent aid, including ventilators, to the U.S. in April.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was at the airport to oversee the delivery.

“It is an example of the United States supporting the people of Russia,” he stated. “We may have many significant policy differences with the government of Russia, but we are committed to doing all we can to help.”

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, left, and Dmitry Nikitenko, the first deputy general director of the Pirogov’s National Medical and Surgical Centre, speak to the media in front of medical aid sent from the United States, including ventilators as a donation to help the country tackle the coronavirus outbreak, at Vnukovo International Airport outside in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

The Russian government had previously ordered thousands of ventilators, which were made in the country, but hit a snag when the model was found to cause fatal fires in two hospitals.

RELATED: President Trump says inviting Russia to G7 summit is common sense

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE