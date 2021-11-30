U.S. delegation met with Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar -State Department



FILE PHOTO: Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi and other members of the delegation take part in international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi and other members of the delegation take part in international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

November 30, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.

The U.S. officials “expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government,” the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)