U.S. defense secretary: ‘We remain united in our support of Ukraine’



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

March 16, 2022

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO allies will continue to send defensive weapons to Ukraine and are unanimous in supporting Kyiv, U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday as he arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts.

“We remain united in our support of Ukraine,” he told reporters. “We condemn Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion … We support their (the Ukrainians’) ability to defend themselves and will continue to support them,” he said, adding that NATO’s pledge to defend all allies was “ironclad”.

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

