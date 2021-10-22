U.S. defense secretary promises NATO, Taiwan, EU broad support



U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin talks with Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as they attend a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday offered the United States’ “resolute” commitment to NATO and broad support both to Taiwan and the European Union.

At NATO, Austin also said the United States wanted “predictability and stability” in its relationship with Russia.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)