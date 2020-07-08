U.S. Defense Secretary had approved Vindman for promotion: official



FILE PHOTO: Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, stands up for a break in his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott FILE PHOTO: Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, stands up for a break in his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

July 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper had approved Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman for promotion as part of a crop of new promotions due to be sent to the White House in the coming days, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Esper had approved the list on Monday with Vindman’s name.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)