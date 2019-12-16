U.S. Defense Secretary Esper reflects on 75th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:06 PM PT — Monday, December 16, 2019

While speaking during a ceremony at the Luxembourg American Military Cemetery Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper hailed World War II veterans as heroes who refused to let tyranny and oppression triumph over freedom and liberty.

Esper went on to say the “brave warriors”‘ who won the Battle of the Bulge must never be forgotten. He said the real story of the battle is the story of the soldiers who banded together under the most trying circumstances to preserve an allied victory that was years in the making.

“They faced an enemy, who was determined to change our way of life by stealing our liberty and stealing our freedom,” said the U.S. defense secretary. “But together, they fought with honor and distinction, with undaunted courage, with great skill and with and unmatched determination that assured victory.”

While reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the battle, Esper said we will be forever grateful for the incredible sacrifices made by World War II veterans.