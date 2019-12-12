Trending

U.S. Defense Secretary: Allies rejected Persian Gulf maritime coalition

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln sent to the Mideast in May over tensions with Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/U.S. Navy via AP)

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

According to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, U.S. allies have rejected his calls for help to counter Iran’s attacks on a number of shipping vessels earlier this year. In a congressional hearing Wednesday, Esper said only six countries have agreed to join the U.S. in protecting commercial trade in the Persian Gulf despite him making calls to U.S. allies worldwide.

This comes after the Pentagon launched a coalition, following a series of Iranian attacks on foreign ships and oil fields from June through September. Esper said although the U.S. is mostly concerned about threats from Russia and China, the country should also turn its focus to regimes like Iran.

“As reflected in the National Defense Strategy, the Department of Defense prioritizes China and then Russia as our nation’s top national security challenges.” he explained. “As we transition our focus towards great power competition, we must also remain vigilant in countering threats from rogue states like Iran and violent extremist organizations such as ISIS.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued its maximum pressure campaign against the regime in hopes of curbing the country’s behavior and hashing-out a new nuclear deal.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper testifies to a House committee hearing on U.S. policy in Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

