U.S. data firm Equinix clinches new JV deals with Singapore’s GIC



FILE PHOTO: Lights illuminate rack servers inside the data center of Equinix in Pantin, outside Paris, France, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 14, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S.-based data centre firm Equinix Inc on Monday said it had signed agreements for additional joint ventures with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to add $3.9 billion to expand a data centre programme.

The agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships with GIC, when closed, will bring the xScale data centre portfolio to more than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally, Equinix said in a statement.

The joint venture projects are expected to close during the course of 2021. GIC will own an 80% equity interest in the future joint ventures and Equinix will own the remaining 20% equity interest, the statement added.

Last year in April, Equinix signed a joint venture worth more than $1 billion with GIC to build three data centres in Japan for the cloud computing market.

