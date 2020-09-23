U.S. crude, fuel stocks fall in most recent week: EIA

September 23, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> fell by 1.6 million barrels in the week to Sept. 18 to 494.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub <USOICC=ECI> rose by 4,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs <USOICR=ECI> fell by 118,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates <USOIRU=ECI> fell by 1 percentage point in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks <USOILG=ECI> fell by 4 million barrels in the week to 227.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 648,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles <USOILD=ECI>, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to 175.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports <USOICI=ECI> fell last week by 267,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)