U.S. could face difficulties sanctioning Danske over money-laundering: report

January 31, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – U.S. authorities could face difficulties fining Danske Bank <DANSKE.CO> over its involvement in suspected money-laundering in Estonia, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The report, quoting anonymous sources, said the fine could be significantly lower than expected because Danske does not have a banking license in the United States.

Danske shares were up 5.5% in early trade, which analysts said could reflect a delayed reaction to the report published on Wednesday.

