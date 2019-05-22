U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm Hikvision: NYT



FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk near the stall of the Hikvision Digital Technology Co. at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk near the stall of the Hikvision Digital Technology Co. at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

May 22, 2019

(Reuters) – The Trump administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision’s ability to buy American technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Commerce Department may require that U.S. companies obtain government approval to supply components to Hikvision, limiting the company’s access to technology that helps power its equipment, the NYT said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)