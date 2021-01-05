U.S. corporations consider blocking monetary support to GOP

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Executives of major industry giants are threatening to pull public and financial support for GOP lawmakers who challenged the congressional certification of Electoral College votes.

In an interview Tuesday, Yale School of Management’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said more than two dozen CEOs are considering the move.

Thirty-three chief executives of top companies confirmed they would “100 percent” tell lobbyists to no longer to support those who raised objections to the certification.

Sonnenfeld noted that this is the first time such a group of executives has threatened to withhold campaign funding.

“Some of them said it’s important for CEOs to speak up, it’s a moment for you to lead,” he stated. “This is not business as usual. They’re top titans, everything from finance to farming to transportation, manufacturing…quite a number of them were the leaders of the business roundtable.”

Sonnenfeld has noted business leaders are growing concerned push-back from Republicans regarding the certification could lead to possible legislative retaliation from the left.