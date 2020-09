September 29, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more than expected in September as households’ views of the labor market improved.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index increased to a reading of 101.8 this month from 86.3 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to a reading of 89.5 in September.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)