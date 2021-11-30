U.S. consumer confidence ebbs in November



FILE PHOTO: Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski FILE PHOTO: Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence slipped in November amid concerns about the rising cost of living and relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.5 this month from 111.6 in October. The survey was conducted before the discovery of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, that was announced last week by South African scientists. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 111.0.

