U.S. Congress-White House budget, debt limit talks sputter: Democrats



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Negotiations on Wednesday between the Trump administration and bipartisan leaders of the U.S. Congress failed to produce a deal on the overall levels of federal spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 and the need to raise Washington’s borrowing authority, leading Democrats said.

“We did not reach an agreement,” said House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. They added that “without interference from the president, we could come to a good agreement much more quickly.”

