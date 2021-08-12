U.S. confirms drawing down to ‘core diplomatic presence’ in Kabul



August 12, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday the United States is reducing its civilian footprint to a “core diplomatic presence” in Kabul in light of the security situation in Afghanistan.

“Our embassy remains open and our diplomatic mission will endure,” Price said at a regular news briefing. He said the embassy remains open at its current location, when asked about reports that the embassy might be relocated.

