U.S. condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition politician



FILE PHOTO: Lawmaker Freddy Guevara, who sought asylum in the Chilean diplomatic residence in Caracas, gestures during a public gathering after being pardoned by Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

July 13, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States strongly condemns the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, and called for his immediate release after Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason.

Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the South American country’s legitimate president by the United States and others.

“The United States strongly condemns the unjust detention of 2015 National Assembly representative Freddy Guevara and harassment of interim President Juan Guaido in Venezuela,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

