U.S. concerned about health of detained Chinese citizen journalist -State Dept



FILE PHOTO: Citizen-journalist Zhang Zhan is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China in this handout picture taken on May 3, 2020. Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

November 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who last year was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC for her immediate and unconditional release,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

