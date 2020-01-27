U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to visit Mexico on Tuesday: Mexican economy ministry



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will visit Mexico City on Tuesday, Mexico’s economy ministry said in a statement.

Ross and Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez will attend the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property and the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the ministry said.

