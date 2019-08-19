U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross downplays fears of recession



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a 17th Latin American Leadership Forum in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a 17th Latin American Leadership Forum in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

August 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday added to a chorus of presidential officials downplaying concerns over a looming recession after the U.S. Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted last week for the first time in 12 years.

“Eventually there’ll be a recession but this inversion is not as reliable, in my view, as people think,” Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

