U.S. Commerce Department adds 33 Chinese entities to unverified list for exports



FILE PHOTO: China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

February 7, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

In a statement, the department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities, which were listed in a notification in the Federal Register https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2022-02536.pdf.

