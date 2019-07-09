U.S., Chinese negotiators resume trade talks on Tuesday: official



FILE PHOTO: Members of the U.S. trade delegation Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin arrive at a hotel in Beijing, China March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: Members of the U.S. trade delegation Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin arrive at a hotel in Beijing, China March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday to continue negotiations to resolve outstanding trade issues, a U.S. official said.

“Both sides will continue these talks as appropriate,” the official said in an email, declining to provide details on what was discussed and the next steps for talks.

