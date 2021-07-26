U.S., China diplomats hold ‘frank and open’ discussion -State Dept



FILE PHOTO: Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No. 2 U.S. diplomat Wendy Sherman held “frank and open” talks with her Chinese counterpart, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Monday, raising human rights concerns and the cases of Americans and Canadians detained in China, the State Department said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also expressed concerns about China’s unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organization on a second phase investigation of the origins of COVID-19.

“The Deputy Secretary raised concerns in private – as we have in public – about a range of PRC actions that run counter to our values and interests and those of our allies and partners, and that undermine the international rules-based order,” the State Department said in a statement.

