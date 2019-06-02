U.S. Chamber of Commerce considering legal action to fight Mexico tariffs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Sun. June 2, 2019

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it’s pushing back against President Trump’s tariffs on Mexican goods.

Reports Friday said the world’s largest business organization is considering all options to stop the tariffs, including legal challenges.

Chamber Executive Vice President Neil Bradley said the top priority for both the chamber and the Trump administration, is passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

He said the tariff announcement is a “huge obstacle” in getting the agreement ratified in both the U.S. and Mexico

“One of the most positive things that’s happened in the last several weeks in terms of passage of USMCA was lifting the tariffs on steel and aluminum,” said Bradley. “That gave a jolt toward our efforts and the efforts of others to secure ratification. Now we just took an enormous step backwards.”

Bradley said it’s difficult to see congress passing the USMCA an environment where tariffs are hitting all goods imported from Mexico. He added he would like to persuade the Trump administration there are better ways to deal with immigration.