Aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart behind rare bacterial outbreak – CDC



FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Walmart department store is pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

October 26, 2021

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday confirmed that an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart or one of its ingredients caused a bacterial infection in four people earlier this year.

The infection, Melioidosis, is caused by a rare and sometimes fatal bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei, which is predominantly found in tropical climates.

The bacteria was identified last week by the public health agency in the spray at the home of a Georgia resident who fell ill.

It genetically matched the strains in the patient as well as three others in Kansas, Minnestota and Texas infected since March, the agency said on Tuesday.

Last week, Walmart recalled about 3,900 bottles of the spray that was made in India and sold at about 55 stores as well as on its website between February and October.

